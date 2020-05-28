Today marks the first anniversary of an EF-4 tornado that ripped through southern Leavenworth County, causing millions of dollars of damage.

And a year later, scars from the tornado remain.

“There will be scars down there for years,” said Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

He said people are still rebuilding homes in the area impacted by the tornado.

The tornado, which first touched down in neighboring Douglas County, entered southwestern Leavenworth County on the evening of May 28, 2019. The tornado then traveled northeast across southern Leavenworth County, passing through the Linwood area.

It was estimated the tornado reached peak winds of 170 mph.

Only minor injuries were reported in Leavenworth County as a result of the tornado.

In addition to the hundreds of homes and accessary buildings that were damaged or destroyed, one industrial property, Free State Growers, was destroyed.

Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said pots from the business later were found about 52 miles away in Smithville, Missouri.

A family-operated dairy farm in Leavenworth County also was destroyed by the tornado.

