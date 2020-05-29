When the Ford County commission returned control of reopening operations back to business owners, businesses began implementing reopening schedules.

On Monday, June 1, Boot Hill Museum will open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Modified performances of The Long Branch Variety Show and World-Famous Boot Hill Gunfighters will be held at 6 p.m. each day starting June 15 with the shows complementary with a museum admission ticket. All dates and times are subject to change.

According to the museum, the return of the Marshal Pass, which includes museum admission, the Long Branch Variety Show, the gunfight and country-style dinner, is still pending.

"The staff is doing all we can to offer a quality experience with safety in mind," said museum director Lara Brehm.

Some changes will be made during the summer season, such as signage around the museum complex with safety recommendations; masks available for visitors; hand sanitizing stations throughout the museum; and photo opportunities that follow safe physical distancing.

For more information, visit www.boothill.org or call 620-227-8188.

Dodge City Public Library

Curbside service at Dodge City Public Library is underway.

Service times are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m.

DCPL book drops are also open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for patrons to return items.

DCPL also issue guidelines for its curbside service: If you are sick, stay home; place holds online through the catalog with your library account or call to have staff place items on hold; if you forget your password and need to reset, call 620-225-0248; limits of curbside service items are two DVDs, two Blu-Rays and 10 items total, including the DVDs and Blu-Rays.

Due dates for returning items are two weeks after checkout.

When an item is ready, a call, email or text will be sent.

When picking up items, park in a numbered spot and call 620-225-0248 and confirm your identity with address, phone number or card number.

When pickup is sent outside, items will be placed on the curbside table and patrons will need to stay in their vehicle until staff have returned inside the library. Return items cannot be given to curbside staff for pickup.

"The library facility is currently closed to the public," DCPL executive director Diedre Lemon said. "Due dates have been extended and no fines are being accrued on your account.

"The drive up book drop will be open during library hours and will be checked hourly."

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.