What is God's purpose with this pandemic? What is he trying to teach us? This crisis directs our attention do the two most important lessons we need to learn to survive on this planet.

This pandemic pales in contrast to the effects of climate change. There has been much contention about the man-made cause of climate change. The reduction of fossil fuel use caused by the pandemic has caused some areas to have clear skies and clean air for the first time in many years clearly demonstrating the man-made effect on climate.

The first lesson is to learn about the oneness of mankind. I have heard of no race or nationality who has not been affected by COVID-19. There have been different effects on some races.

Black people have experienced more than double the death rate of whites in New York City. Native Americans on reservations have also been adversely affected. It has been much easier for rich white people to limit social contact and control interpersonal distance.

The second lesson is we live in one very interconnected world. One of the major causes of the rapid spread was the movement of people from one country to another. It makes sense for a country to close the borders to visitors from other countries and require an isolation period for citizens returning.

The necessary protection measures only emphasizes the international and interactive nature of this pandemic. There has also been an international sharing of information and a race between countries to develop a vaccine.

On the local scene it has caused government and private agencies to work more closely. It has been a struggle to find a balance between protecting health and resuming economic activity. I believe the local businesses have acted very responsibly in this regard. I have seen no demonstrations and nobody parading with automatic weapons.

The local churches have had a challenge in dealing with large congregations and maintaining a healthy environment. One interesting problem is how do manage singing, an important part of the service.

When projecting the voice while singing the virus is also being projected more than the six feet, the recommended separation distance. Another interesting challenge is the celebration of the Eucharist. There have been some creative solutions to provide a meaningful spiritual service and protect the participants.

Some local churches have held parking lot services with the congregation in cars. They use a local FM radio station to broadcast the service. Many local churches are broadcasting their service on community radio or on some form of internet connection.

At a recent online conference dealing with the current Global Health crisis and environmental challenges sponsored by the Baha'i Chair for World Peace at the University of Maryland the director. Hoda Mahmoudi made this comment.

“The foundation of the environmental, economic, and social crises that all peoples face today is really a spiritual crisis. These significant problems cannot be solved without some agreement among the peoples of the world about who we are as human beings: What is our moral responsibility to one another and as trustees of the planet? What principles can we unite around? So when we speak of the oneness of humankind, it is not just about fellowship and kindness, but a call to construct a different world with a totally new approach to resolving problems that, as this virus has shown, are intricately interconnected. After this crisis, we may have an opportunity to take steps in this direction.”

Phil Wood, a Baha'i, from New England, resided 12 years in Barbados, 4 years in China, 30 years in Hutchinson. pwood1937@gmail.com Phone: 620-314-8571