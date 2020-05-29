This week after thoughtful deliberations with the Economic Recovery Taskforce and the Reno County Board of Health, the Reno County Health Officer is issuing Emergency Health Order #20-03. The order will go into effect May 30.

"The contents of this Health order were developed with careful considerations of the Public Health Data and Science trending related to the SARS-CoV-2 virus," said Nick Baldetti, Reno County Health Department director, in a news release.

Order #20-30 moves Reno County into a reopening phase with the following recommendations:

• For a gathering greater than 100, consult with the Reno County Health Department for the best application of Fundamental Public Health guidelines

• Maintain 6 feet of separation among individuals and between familiar groups

• Individuals are recommended to wear cloth masks in public settings as appropriate.

Long-term care facilities and nursing homes will continue to adhere to regulations which may be interpreted differently depending on the physical layout of the facility. For questions about a specific facility and their policies/procedures, please contact that facility directly.

As of Friday afternoon, Reno County has 43 total laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases, all recovered.

"It is due to the tireless efforts of the Reno County constituency and their adherence to social distancing guidelines and the application of best practices that the county finds itself poised to move forward," Baldetti said in the release.

Complete details of the Reno County – Moving Forward Plan and Health Order #20-03 are at http://www.renogov.org

During this process, the Health Department reminds you of the following:

• Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between individuals or groups

• Wear a mask when out in public

• Follow fundamental cleaning and public health practices

• Wash your hands

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

• Cough and sneeze into your elbow bend (even when wearing a mask)

• Limit handshakes and physical contact

• Stay home when you are sick (unless seeking medical attention)