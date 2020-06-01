The Dodge City Police Department is searching for two people involved in a stabbing incident that took place at 5:18 p.m. May 31 in the area of Spruce Street and Avenue E.

According to the DCPD, officers responding to the stabbing call found a 24-year-old man who had been stabbed twice.

"He was transported to the hospital and is in serious condition," DCPD said in a Facebook post about the incident.

One of the attackers was described as a tall man with a dark complexion, and the other was described only as an adult man, police said.

The post described the attackers’ vehicle as being an older model Jeep Grand Cherokee, either maroon or burgundy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ford County Communications at 620-227-4646 or contact Detective Madeline Kolbeck at 620-225-8126, Ext. 1224, or by email at madelinem@dodgecity.org.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.