When the farmer's market in Dodge City begins its season Saturday it will be held at a new location along Front Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.

According to Coral Lopez with Main Street Dodge City, the market hours for the season will be every Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon: "The new location allows the farmers to expand into Eisenhower Park to accommodate new vendors," Lopez said. "The Dodge City Farmer’s Market offers produce and products that are made, baked, and grown locally."

Booths will be set up 10-feet apart to adhere to social distancing and will have hand sanitizer on hand.

"Vendors will wear personal protective equipment and the public is encouraged to wear face masks," Lopez said. "Please remember to wash all produce before consumption."

For up-to-date information, visit the Dodge City Farmer’s Market Facebook page at @DCfarmersmarket. To become a vendor, contact Maxine Xiloj at 620-430-7122 or send a message on the Facebook page.