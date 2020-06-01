Crews are expected to begin a mill and overlay and a chip seal project on U.S. 50 in Ford County on Monday, June 1, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will begin the mill and overlay at Spearville and continue west past the U.S. 283 junction east of Dodge City.

The chip seal crew will begin at the Ford/Edwards county line and work west to Spearville.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane guided by a pilot car in both work zones.

Venture Corporation of Great Bend is the contractor on the $2.6 million mill and overlay project, which is expected to be completed in June, weather permitting.

Heft and Sons of Greensburg is the contractor on the chip seal project which is also expected to be completed in June at a cost of $292,000.

For more information on this project, contact Joyce Muhlenbruch, Area Construction Manager, at 620-682-7937 or Lisa Knoll, KDOT District 6 Public Affairs Manager, at 620-260-6397.