Central Station Bar and Grill, 207 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd., will present Prom 2020 “Under the Stars” on June 27 for students who thought they would have been denied a prom because of COVID-19.

Upon the event being announced in May, Albert Vasquez, owner and operator of Central Station, said he had received many phone calls from parents regarding the status of prom as it quickly picked up traction.

“They need a prom,” said Vasquez. “Parents feel like that, I feel like that, they deserve it.

“These parents want this for their kids. I’m doing this for my son and the kids like him.”

He cites his own son, Junior Vasquez, a 2020 graduate, as the reason he decided to host prom at Central Station and give students what many consider a rite of passage.

Prom 2020 is a community effort and that USD 443 is not affiliated in sponsoring this event, since Central Station is an alcohol-serving establishment.

As such, prom is not exclusive to 2020 seniors and juniors as well as their families from Dodge City, but is also available to those from the surrounding area are also, who are invited to share and enjoy the night.

Registration to purchase tickets began June 1 and will be available during Central Station business hours, continuing until the day of prom.

Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for family members.

Advance registration to receive a wristband is encouraged to help move people along more efficiently, but celebrators will still be able to purchase a ticket and wristband at the door on prom day.

“We’re going to try and make this as special and memorable as possible,” Vasquez said.

Under the supervision of primary event coordinator Ponda Sosa, the night will proceed as follows:

• 8 p.m.: The regular dining crowed will be phased out and only prom-goers will be permitted entry. During that time, they will be able to pose for photos.

• 9 p.m.: Students will be able to walk across a stage for the promenade portion of the evening.

• 10. p.m. The dance will start, with music provided by two DJs, one inside and one outside.

Prom will run until people start to leave at their own discretion.

Along with a security detail and volunteer chaperones during the evening, Fire Chief Rob Boyd, his wife, Robin Boyd, and other volunteers will be checking temperatures as an additional safety measure.

Vasquez said they are still accepting more volunteers, as well as donations.

For those interested in being a sponsor, chaperoning or making donations, contact Vasquez at 620-338-0839 or Sosa at 620-272-7722 or at pondasosa@hotmail.com.