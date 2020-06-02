The Community Housing Association of Dodge City is currently taking applications for the 2020 Paint Dodge program.

The purpose of CHAD’s Paint Dodge initiative is to provide paint and supplies to qualifying Ford County homeowners so they can repaint the exterior of their homes.

CHAD will help elderly or disabled homeowners who are unable to paint their homes themselves find volunteers to provide the labor.

The Paint Dodge program is a means to spread CHAD’s message that exterior painting is a cost-effective home improvement strategy that produces immediate results while protecting it from inclement weather.

Housing conditions are improved by exterior painting, as it increases both the value and lifespan of homes.

So far, Paint Dodge has painted 18 homes since 2017 and has two more in the pipeline to be completed in the spring.

In order to qualify for the Paint Dodge program, residents must meet the following requirements:

• Applicants must own the land and residence and have permanent residence.

• Applicants cannot own more than one property.

• Applicants income must be at or below 200% of poverty relative to federal low-income guidelines, while a two-person household income must be $34,480 or less.

Applicants property taxes must be current.

Homeowners wanting to receive assistance can apply through the Community Housing Association of Dodge City.

Applications can be found online at www.dodgecityhousing.com, picked up in person at 101 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd., on the second floor, or can be requested by emailing housing@dodgedev.org.