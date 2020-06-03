Kevin Paniagua, 23, was arrested on May 28 and charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent liberties with a child and one count of aggravated intimidation of a victim.

According to the complaint filed at Ford County District Court, the arrest stems from an alleged incident that took place between Aug. 1, 2016, and Sept. 30, 2016, where Paniagua allegedly engaged in, "unlawful sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years of age."

The complaint goes on to say that between Aug. 1, 2015, and May 30, 2016, Paniagua allegedly engaged in, "Unlawful lewd fondling or touching of a person who was 15 years of age while the offender was under 18 years of age."

Then between Aug. 1, 2015, and May 30, 2016, Paniagua allegedly attempted to prevent or dissuade the victim either through intending to harm or injure the victim or a person acting on behalf of the victim, from making a police report.

According to the complaint, the allegations had been filed on Dec. 19, 2019.

According to Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman, the charges allege illegal conduct that took place in 2016 and a warrant was issued for Paniagua's arrest on Dec. 19, 2019, and he was arrested in Colorado on May 3, 2019.

Salzman said rape is a Level 1 person felony, with a possible penalty between 147 and 653 months imprisonment and up to $500,000 in fines.

For the three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, each is a severity Level 3 person felony, with a possible penalty between 55 and 247 months imprisonment for each count and up to $500,000 in fines for each count.

Aggravated indecent liberties is a severity Level 4 person felony, with a possible penalty between 38 and 172 months imprisonment and up to $300,000 in fines.

Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness or Victim is a severity Level 6 person felony with a possible penalty between 17 and 46 months imprisonment and up to $300,000 in fines.

