The Ford County Clerk's Office released an almost finalized list of candidates that have filed for the 2020 election cycle.


According to Ford County Clerk Debbie Cox, the state candidates are not official yet as the state will send the official list by June 15.


There will be three options to cast a vote.


In-office advance voting begins July 16 for the primary election, with two evening voting times and a Saturday voting time.


In-office advance voting will take place in the Rose Room of the Government Center basement to have machines properly distanced.


The primary will be Aug. 4, with voting taking place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.


"You may ask for a ballot by mail to be sent to your home. This is always an option for every election," Ford County Clerk Debbie Cox said. "This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the clerk’s office is mailing out Applications for Ballot By Mail.


"There will be two applications if you would like to request a ballot for the August Primary and or the November General. Fill out one request for each election, with the election date at the bottom; Aug. 4, for the primary and Nov. 3, for the November General."


You will not have to fill out a new application if you are already on the Permanent Advance list.


Those with a disability who would like to be on the permanent advance list may call the clerk's office at 620-227-4551. The application for the Permanent Advance Ballot will then be sent out.


Deadline to change party affiliation will be noon June 1 for the primary election and the last day to register to vote for the primary will be on July 14.


The following candidates and office they are running for are as follows:


Ford County Attorney: Kevin B. Salzman — Republican


Ford County Clerk: Debbie Cox — Republican; Jessica West — Republican; Angie Gonzalez — Democratic


Ford County Commissioner District 2: Christopher Boys — Republican


Ford County Commissioner District 3: Ken W. Snook — Republican


Ford County Register of Deeds: Brenda Pogue — Republican


Ford County Sheriff: Bill Carr — Republican


Ford County Treasurer: Kourtney Soltero — Republican; Sara Kathleen Woods — Republican


U.S. House of Representatives District 1: Jerry Molstad — Republican; Bill Clifford — Republican; Tracey Mann — Republican; Michael Soetaert — Republican; Christy Cauble Davis — Democratic; Kali Barnett — Democratic


U.S. Senate: Gabriel Mark Robles — Republican; David Alan Lindsrom — Republican; Lance Berlan — Republican; Steve Roberts — Republican; John Miller — Republican; Brian Matlock — Republican; Roger Marshall — Republican; Kris Kobach — Republican; Bob Hamilton — Republican; Derec C. Ellis — Republican; John L. Berman — Republican; Lance Berland — Republican; Robert Leon Tillman — Democratic; Barbara Bollier — Democratic


Kansas House of Representatives District 115: Boyd Orr — Republican; Courtney Schweizer — Republican


Kansas House of Representatives District 117: Leonard Mastroni — Republican


Kansas House of Representatives District 119: Bradley C. Ralph — Republican; Jan Scoggins — Democratic


Kansas Senate District 38: Bud Estes — Republican; Edgar A. Pando — Democratic


District Court Judge 16th District (District 2): Lori L. Jensen — Democratic; Andrew M. Stein — Democratic


District Court Judge 16th District (District 3): Laura H. Lewis — Republican


Bloom Township Treasurer: David Learning — Republican


Bloom Township Trustee: Del Clowdis — Republican


Bucklin Township Treasurer: Kevin Birney — Republican


Bucklin Township Trustee: Tony Slade Tilley — Republican


Concord Township Trustee: Charles M. Nicholson — Republican


Concord Township Treasurer: Craig Bunnell — Republican


Dodge Township Treasurer: Darrell Burkhart — Republican


Dodge Township Trustee: Bob Lampe — Republican


Enterprise Township Trustee: John Askew — Republican


Enterprise Township Treasurer: Douglas Melia — Republican


Fairview Township Trustee: Jerry Hessman — Republican; Marvin Hertel — Republican


Fairview Township Treasurer: Robin Hertel — Republican


Ford Township Trustee: Colton Downey — Republican


Ford Township Treasurer: Jeff Breuer — Republican


Grandview Township Treasurer: Gregory Lix — Republican


Grandview Township Trustee: Giles Issinghoff — Republican


Richland Township Trustee: Daryl Tieben — Republican


Richland Township Treasurer: Robert E. Schneweis — Republican


Royal Township Trustee: Ron Schneweis — Republican


Royal Township Treasurer: Lee Cole — Republican


Sodville Township Trustee: Terry F. Popp — Republican


Sodville Township Treasurer: William Ellis — Republican


Spearville Township Trustee: Norbert H. Linnebur — Republican


Wheatland Township Treasurer: Kenneth Rueb — Democratic


Wheatland Township Trustee: Rean Stegman — Republican


Precinct Committeeman-Precinct 1: Clint Long — Republican


Precinct Committeewoman-Precinct 1: Laura Tawater — Republican


Precinct Committeeman-Precinct 2: Jeremy Nagel — Republican; John Thomas; Democratic


Precinct Committeewoman-Precinct 2: Nicole Nagel — Republican; Angie Gonzalez — Democratic


Precinct Committeewoman-Precinct 3: Mary Lou Zerr — Republican; Roxana Arjon — Democratic


Precinct Committeeman-Precinct 4: Lawrence P. Daniels — Democratic


Precinct Committeeman-Precinct 6: Mark Koontz — Republican; Mark D. Fischer — Republican; Terry J. Malone — Democratic


Precinct Committeewoman-Precinct 6: Cheryl Koontz — Republican; Gretchen M. Malone — Democratic


Precinct Committeeman Dodge Township H115: Steve A. Harrold — Republican


Precinct Committeewoman Dodge Township H115: Marcia Couch — Republican


Precinct Committeeman Enterprise Precinct: Tony Zortman — Republican


Precinct Committeewoman Enterprise Precinct: Jeanie Zortman — Republican


Precinct Committeeman Richland TWP: Steve L. Hale — Republican


Precinct Committeewoman Richland TWP: Nola Ellen Hale — Republican


Precinct Committeeman Bucklin City: Fred Vocasek — Republican


Precinct Committeewoman Bucklin City: Denise Vocasek — Republican


Precinct Committeeman Spearville City: Johnny Dunlap II — Democratic


Precinct Committeewoman Spearville City: Pat Heeke — Republican


For precinct voting, voters will select one from each party.


For all other primary elections, voters will vote for one person.


For more information or questions on voter registration, call the clerk's office at 620-227-4551.