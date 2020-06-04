The Ford County Clerk's Office released an almost finalized list of candidates that have filed for the 2020 election cycle.

According to Ford County Clerk Debbie Cox, the state candidates are not official yet as the state will send the official list by June 15.

There will be three options to cast a vote.

In-office advance voting begins July 16 for the primary election, with two evening voting times and a Saturday voting time.

In-office advance voting will take place in the Rose Room of the Government Center basement to have machines properly distanced.

The primary will be Aug. 4, with voting taking place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"You may ask for a ballot by mail to be sent to your home. This is always an option for every election," Ford County Clerk Debbie Cox said. "This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the clerk’s office is mailing out Applications for Ballot By Mail.

"There will be two applications if you would like to request a ballot for the August Primary and or the November General. Fill out one request for each election, with the election date at the bottom; Aug. 4, for the primary and Nov. 3, for the November General."

You will not have to fill out a new application if you are already on the Permanent Advance list.

Those with a disability who would like to be on the permanent advance list may call the clerk's office at 620-227-4551. The application for the Permanent Advance Ballot will then be sent out.

Deadline to change party affiliation will be noon June 1 for the primary election and the last day to register to vote for the primary will be on July 14.

The following candidates and office they are running for are as follows:

Ford County Attorney: Kevin B. Salzman — Republican

Ford County Clerk: Debbie Cox — Republican; Jessica West — Republican; Angie Gonzalez — Democratic

Ford County Commissioner District 2: Christopher Boys — Republican

Ford County Commissioner District 3: Ken W. Snook — Republican

Ford County Register of Deeds: Brenda Pogue — Republican

Ford County Sheriff: Bill Carr — Republican

Ford County Treasurer: Kourtney Soltero — Republican; Sara Kathleen Woods — Republican

U.S. House of Representatives District 1: Jerry Molstad — Republican; Bill Clifford — Republican; Tracey Mann — Republican; Michael Soetaert — Republican; Christy Cauble Davis — Democratic; Kali Barnett — Democratic

U.S. Senate: Gabriel Mark Robles — Republican; David Alan Lindsrom — Republican; Lance Berlan — Republican; Steve Roberts — Republican; John Miller — Republican; Brian Matlock — Republican; Roger Marshall — Republican; Kris Kobach — Republican; Bob Hamilton — Republican; Derec C. Ellis — Republican; John L. Berman — Republican; Lance Berland — Republican; Robert Leon Tillman — Democratic; Barbara Bollier — Democratic

Kansas House of Representatives District 115: Boyd Orr — Republican; Courtney Schweizer — Republican

Kansas House of Representatives District 117: Leonard Mastroni — Republican

Kansas House of Representatives District 119: Bradley C. Ralph — Republican; Jan Scoggins — Democratic

Kansas Senate District 38: Bud Estes — Republican; Edgar A. Pando — Democratic

District Court Judge 16th District (District 2): Lori L. Jensen — Democratic; Andrew M. Stein — Democratic

District Court Judge 16th District (District 3): Laura H. Lewis — Republican

Bloom Township Treasurer: David Learning — Republican

Bloom Township Trustee: Del Clowdis — Republican

Bucklin Township Treasurer: Kevin Birney — Republican

Bucklin Township Trustee: Tony Slade Tilley — Republican

Concord Township Trustee: Charles M. Nicholson — Republican

Concord Township Treasurer: Craig Bunnell — Republican

Dodge Township Treasurer: Darrell Burkhart — Republican

Dodge Township Trustee: Bob Lampe — Republican

Enterprise Township Trustee: John Askew — Republican

Enterprise Township Treasurer: Douglas Melia — Republican

Fairview Township Trustee: Jerry Hessman — Republican; Marvin Hertel — Republican

Fairview Township Treasurer: Robin Hertel — Republican

Ford Township Trustee: Colton Downey — Republican

Ford Township Treasurer: Jeff Breuer — Republican

Grandview Township Treasurer: Gregory Lix — Republican

Grandview Township Trustee: Giles Issinghoff — Republican

Richland Township Trustee: Daryl Tieben — Republican

Richland Township Treasurer: Robert E. Schneweis — Republican

Royal Township Trustee: Ron Schneweis — Republican

Royal Township Treasurer: Lee Cole — Republican

Sodville Township Trustee: Terry F. Popp — Republican

Sodville Township Treasurer: William Ellis — Republican

Spearville Township Trustee: Norbert H. Linnebur — Republican

Wheatland Township Treasurer: Kenneth Rueb — Democratic

Wheatland Township Trustee: Rean Stegman — Republican

Precinct Committeeman-Precinct 1: Clint Long — Republican

Precinct Committeewoman-Precinct 1: Laura Tawater — Republican

Precinct Committeeman-Precinct 2: Jeremy Nagel — Republican; John Thomas; Democratic

Precinct Committeewoman-Precinct 2: Nicole Nagel — Republican; Angie Gonzalez — Democratic

Precinct Committeewoman-Precinct 3: Mary Lou Zerr — Republican; Roxana Arjon — Democratic

Precinct Committeeman-Precinct 4: Lawrence P. Daniels — Democratic

Precinct Committeeman-Precinct 6: Mark Koontz — Republican; Mark D. Fischer — Republican; Terry J. Malone — Democratic

Precinct Committeewoman-Precinct 6: Cheryl Koontz — Republican; Gretchen M. Malone — Democratic

Precinct Committeeman Dodge Township H115: Steve A. Harrold — Republican

Precinct Committeewoman Dodge Township H115: Marcia Couch — Republican

Precinct Committeeman Enterprise Precinct: Tony Zortman — Republican

Precinct Committeewoman Enterprise Precinct: Jeanie Zortman — Republican

Precinct Committeeman Richland TWP: Steve L. Hale — Republican

Precinct Committeewoman Richland TWP: Nola Ellen Hale — Republican

Precinct Committeeman Bucklin City: Fred Vocasek — Republican

Precinct Committeewoman Bucklin City: Denise Vocasek — Republican

Precinct Committeeman Spearville City: Johnny Dunlap II — Democratic

Precinct Committeewoman Spearville City: Pat Heeke — Republican

For precinct voting, voters will select one from each party.

For all other primary elections, voters will vote for one person.

For more information or questions on voter registration, call the clerk's office at 620-227-4551.