The Ford County Clerk's Office released an almost finalized list of candidates that have filed for the 2020 election cycle.
According to Ford County Clerk Debbie Cox, the state candidates are not official yet as the state will send the official list by June 15.
There will be three options to cast a vote.
In-office advance voting begins July 16 for the primary election, with two evening voting times and a Saturday voting time.
In-office advance voting will take place in the Rose Room of the Government Center basement to have machines properly distanced.
The primary will be Aug. 4, with voting taking place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
"You may ask for a ballot by mail to be sent to your home. This is always an option for every election," Ford County Clerk Debbie Cox said. "This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the clerk’s office is mailing out Applications for Ballot By Mail.
"There will be two applications if you would like to request a ballot for the August Primary and or the November General. Fill out one request for each election, with the election date at the bottom; Aug. 4, for the primary and Nov. 3, for the November General."
You will not have to fill out a new application if you are already on the Permanent Advance list.
Those with a disability who would like to be on the permanent advance list may call the clerk's office at 620-227-4551. The application for the Permanent Advance Ballot will then be sent out.
Deadline to change party affiliation will be noon June 1 for the primary election and the last day to register to vote for the primary will be on July 14.
The following candidates and office they are running for are as follows:
Ford County Attorney: Kevin B. Salzman — Republican
Ford County Clerk: Debbie Cox — Republican; Jessica West — Republican; Angie Gonzalez — Democratic
Ford County Commissioner District 2: Christopher Boys — Republican
Ford County Commissioner District 3: Ken W. Snook — Republican
Ford County Register of Deeds: Brenda Pogue — Republican
Ford County Sheriff: Bill Carr — Republican
Ford County Treasurer: Kourtney Soltero — Republican; Sara Kathleen Woods — Republican
U.S. House of Representatives District 1: Jerry Molstad — Republican; Bill Clifford — Republican; Tracey Mann — Republican; Michael Soetaert — Republican; Christy Cauble Davis — Democratic; Kali Barnett — Democratic
U.S. Senate: Gabriel Mark Robles — Republican; David Alan Lindsrom — Republican; Lance Berlan — Republican; Steve Roberts — Republican; John Miller — Republican; Brian Matlock — Republican; Roger Marshall — Republican; Kris Kobach — Republican; Bob Hamilton — Republican; Derec C. Ellis — Republican; John L. Berman — Republican; Lance Berland — Republican; Robert Leon Tillman — Democratic; Barbara Bollier — Democratic
Kansas House of Representatives District 115: Boyd Orr — Republican; Courtney Schweizer — Republican
Kansas House of Representatives District 117: Leonard Mastroni — Republican
Kansas House of Representatives District 119: Bradley C. Ralph — Republican; Jan Scoggins — Democratic
Kansas Senate District 38: Bud Estes — Republican; Edgar A. Pando — Democratic
District Court Judge 16th District (District 2): Lori L. Jensen — Democratic; Andrew M. Stein — Democratic
District Court Judge 16th District (District 3): Laura H. Lewis — Republican
Bloom Township Treasurer: David Learning — Republican
Bloom Township Trustee: Del Clowdis — Republican
Bucklin Township Treasurer: Kevin Birney — Republican
Bucklin Township Trustee: Tony Slade Tilley — Republican
Concord Township Trustee: Charles M. Nicholson — Republican
Concord Township Treasurer: Craig Bunnell — Republican
Dodge Township Treasurer: Darrell Burkhart — Republican
Dodge Township Trustee: Bob Lampe — Republican
Enterprise Township Trustee: John Askew — Republican
Enterprise Township Treasurer: Douglas Melia — Republican
Fairview Township Trustee: Jerry Hessman — Republican; Marvin Hertel — Republican
Fairview Township Treasurer: Robin Hertel — Republican
Ford Township Trustee: Colton Downey — Republican
Ford Township Treasurer: Jeff Breuer — Republican
Grandview Township Treasurer: Gregory Lix — Republican
Grandview Township Trustee: Giles Issinghoff — Republican
Richland Township Trustee: Daryl Tieben — Republican
Richland Township Treasurer: Robert E. Schneweis — Republican
Royal Township Trustee: Ron Schneweis — Republican
Royal Township Treasurer: Lee Cole — Republican
Sodville Township Trustee: Terry F. Popp — Republican
Sodville Township Treasurer: William Ellis — Republican
Spearville Township Trustee: Norbert H. Linnebur — Republican
Wheatland Township Treasurer: Kenneth Rueb — Democratic
Wheatland Township Trustee: Rean Stegman — Republican
Precinct Committeeman-Precinct 1: Clint Long — Republican
Precinct Committeewoman-Precinct 1: Laura Tawater — Republican
Precinct Committeeman-Precinct 2: Jeremy Nagel — Republican; John Thomas; Democratic
Precinct Committeewoman-Precinct 2: Nicole Nagel — Republican; Angie Gonzalez — Democratic
Precinct Committeewoman-Precinct 3: Mary Lou Zerr — Republican; Roxana Arjon — Democratic
Precinct Committeeman-Precinct 4: Lawrence P. Daniels — Democratic
Precinct Committeeman-Precinct 6: Mark Koontz — Republican; Mark D. Fischer — Republican; Terry J. Malone — Democratic
Precinct Committeewoman-Precinct 6: Cheryl Koontz — Republican; Gretchen M. Malone — Democratic
Precinct Committeeman Dodge Township H115: Steve A. Harrold — Republican
Precinct Committeewoman Dodge Township H115: Marcia Couch — Republican
Precinct Committeeman Enterprise Precinct: Tony Zortman — Republican
Precinct Committeewoman Enterprise Precinct: Jeanie Zortman — Republican
Precinct Committeeman Richland TWP: Steve L. Hale — Republican
Precinct Committeewoman Richland TWP: Nola Ellen Hale — Republican
Precinct Committeeman Bucklin City: Fred Vocasek — Republican
Precinct Committeewoman Bucklin City: Denise Vocasek — Republican
Precinct Committeeman Spearville City: Johnny Dunlap II — Democratic
Precinct Committeewoman Spearville City: Pat Heeke — Republican
For precinct voting, voters will select one from each party.
For all other primary elections, voters will vote for one person.
For more information or questions on voter registration, call the clerk's office at 620-227-4551.