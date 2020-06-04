The Victory Electric Cooperative Assn., Inc has a planned outage scheduled to take place in downtown Dodge City Thursday night from 10 to 11 p.m. between 2nd and 3rd Avenue and Wyatt Earp Blvd. to Gunsmoke Street.

The outage will also affect some of the streetlights and stoplights on Wyatt Earp Blvd. This outage is to complete the repairs from a power outage last month where some underground lines failed.

At that time, crews ran temporary overhead lines to restore power until the underground could be trenched and replaced.

Thursday they will be removing the temporary power lines and switching back to the underground power. For questions, contact Victory Electric at 620-227-2139.