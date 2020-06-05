In late May, Gov. Laura Kelly made the appointment of the 16th Judicial District judge to fill the term for Judge E. Leigh Hood, who had retired.

Andrew M. Stein, a lawyer and owner of the Doll Law Firm LLC, was the appointed judge.

“Andrew is a bright and dedicated attorney,” Kelly said in a news release. “He has packed an impressive amount of experience into his legal career, and I know he will serve the citizens of the 16th Judicial District well.”

The 16th Judicial District includes Ford, Clark, Comanche, Gray, Kiowa and Meade counties, and the position to which Stein is being appointed will be on the 2020 ballot.

Through his law office, Stein has practiced law over many areas such as estate planning, bankruptcy, civil litigation and criminal defense cases.

According to Kelly's press secretary, Lauren Fitzgerald, Stein has been a Dodge City municipal court judge and has served as city counsel in Ensign, Montezuma, Spearville, Minneola and Bucklin.

“I’m grateful to Governor Kelly for this unique opportunity to serve my community,” Stein said. “I have had the honor to learn from excellent attorneys and judges in our district, and I hope to follow their examples by working hard every day to ensure that every litigant in my courtroom is treated fairly and that each case is resolved on its merits.”

A 2010 graduate from the University of Kansas, Stein received his Juris Doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law in 2013.

Ford County District judges are elected and serve four-year terms.

