The Southwest Kansas Area Cooperative District 613 named Trina Wynn as its new director on June 1.

Southwest Kansas Area Cooperative District (SKACD) provides services to 14 school districts and employs 450 individuals to meet the needs of 10,000 students, and their board members have confidence that Wynn’s prior experience makes her the right person to lead the 613 Cooperative.

Wynn is Kansas Certified in K-12 Building Level Leadership, K-9 Elementary Education, ESOL Endorsement, Early Childhood, Early Childhood Disabilities and District Level Leadership, and she currently serves as an elementary principal for Wichita Public Schools and as an adjunct professor at Newman University.

Additionally, Wynn provided district leadership for curriculum, instruction and professional development, as well as helping facilitate leadership capacity among Leadership Academy staff members.

“I’m thrilled to take on this new role,” said Wynn. “I look forward to working with schools in southwest Kansas to prepare our students for a promising future. I am eager to work with diverse populations as we increase support for our families, teachers and cooperative schools.”

Wynn’s credentials include a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Wichita State University and a bachelor’s degree from Bethel College in Education with an emphasis in early childhood.

She also holds a Building Leadership License and ESOL Endorsement from Newman University, a District Leadership License from Wichita State University and was a participant in the Harvard Turnaround Institute for Superintendents and District Leaders.

A native of Montezuma, Wynn enjoys children’s books, primarily works by authors Eric Carle and Tomie dePaolo, is an avid fan of ESPN and follower of NFL stats, and often dreams of visiting the landscapes in Alaska.