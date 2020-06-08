Thanks to her grandparents Stan and Lori Culver of Dodge City, on May 29, seven-year-old second grader Remington Culver of Topeka was the guest of the Dodge City Fire Department, where she got to spend the day with fire personnel.

The visit was part of the Culver's purchasing the “Fire Explorer Day” experience package at the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA)-Children Worth Saving, Inc., annual “Chocolate Dreams” fundraising auction in February.

Remington Culver did have to wait to enjoy her “Fire Explorer Day” until late May, due to COVID-19 complications.

The wait was worth it though, as Remington Culver got to tour the fire station, eat lunch with Dodge City firefighters, enjoy a demonstration of emergency equipment, and for the grand finale, go on a ride-a-long in ladder truck 406.

“It was awesome,” said Remington Culver. At the end of the experience, she admitted she was tired.

Lori Culver and Stan Culver have been involved with the greater CASA organization for years, both in Texas and Kansas, and have been helping with the Dodge City chapter’s fundraising auction for four years.

“We help with the decorations, we help with some of the promotional items and of course we donate to them,” said Lori Culver. “It’s a great program.”

The local live and silent auction is the primary fundraiser throughout the year for CASA-Children Worth Saving, Inc., and supports their mission to provide a much-needed voice to children who are in court due to abuse and neglect in their unfortunate but very real unstable home lives.

“We recruit and then train and support community members to serve as CASA volunteers,” explained Kristin Hines, executive director for CASA-Children Worth Saving, Inc. “Our program is part of a national network that provides best interest advocacy services for the 16th Judicial District.”

To learn more about what CASA does and how to be a part of their mission, call 620-225-1278 or email casadodge@sbcglobal.net and check out the CASA-Children Worth Saving, Inc. Facebook page.