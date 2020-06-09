Jose Rosales-Rodriguez, 68, was arrested on June 3 and charged with one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14 years of age.

According to Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman, the charge is an off-grid person felony.

"If convicted, it is a life sentence with no possibility for parole for at least 25 years, and he could face up to $500,000 in fine," Salzman said.

According to the complaint filed in Ford County District Court, on or around June 1, Rosales-Rodriguez unlawfully engaged in lewd fondling or touching of a person under the age of 14.

The complaint was filed on June 5.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.