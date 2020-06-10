Republican candidates for the upcoming 2020 election cycle will be on hand for the Dodge City Republican Expo at noon Saturday, June 27, at United Wireless Arena.

Tickets for the event are $10 and can be reserved at WildWestRWClub.com.

The ticket will include drinks and refreshments and seating will be limited.

Organized by the Kansas Republican Party’s First Congressional District and the local Dodge City Wild West Republican Women’s Club, the Republican Expo will include U.S. Senate candidates Roger Marshall, Kris Kobach and Dave Lindstrom, and the 1st Congressional District Republican candidate debate with Bill Clifford from Garden City and Tracey Mann from Salina, moderated by KNSS Radio host John Whitmer.

John Bennett, vice president for Understanding the Threat, will be the keynote speaker.

According to 1st Congressional District Kansas GOP vice chair and Wild West Republican Women’s Club president Laura Tawater, Understanding the Threat is a national organization dedicated to educating and training elected officials and law enforcement on how to identify and dismantle Marxist/communist and jihadi networks in America.

Additional vendors on hand will be the Kansas Federation of College Republicans, National Rifle Association, Convention of States, R-Calf USA, Kansas State Rifle Association, Kansas Federation of Republican Women 1st and 4th Districts, Kansans for Life and Wild West Republican.

According to Tawater, there will be no personal protective equipment required to attend, with each table sitting six individuals. No concessions will be available.

For more information, email Dodge City Wild West Republican Women’s Club at WildWestRWClub@gmail.com.

