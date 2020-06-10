The Dodge City USD 443 Board of Education met Monday to discuss a variety of topics, including online enrollment, the opening of USD 443 athletic facilities and pending action for the 2020-2021 school year.

The board voted to open outdoor Dodge City USD 443 athletic facilities, including Demon Field, Red Field, Dodge City Middle School Turf Fields, Dodge City High School Tennis Courts, DCHS Turf Facility and DCHS grass fields, for the use of community programs.

Community vendors or non-USD 443 affiliated sports leagues will be able to rent USD 443 facilities for their use.

A motion was passed for implementation of the EduClimber Data Dashboard software that will help USD 443 teachers and administration.

The board passed the request for the purchase of music curriculum materials for K-12 at a cost of $143,076.96 and will use funds from the 2019-2020 textbook fund.

The Creative Curriculum for Preschool for Bright Beginnings, which will include digital classroom resources, was also approved.

The motion to hire an academic interventionist coordinator and a behavioral social/emotional coordinator was denied because of education budget concerns stemming from COVID-19.

Online enrollment will be offered to returning students and will begin July 13, allowing parents and guardians to enroll their child into school via their phone, tablet or personal computer.

More information for online enrollment can be found at www.usd443.org/enrollment or by calling the district office at 620-371-1000.

More information regarding guidelines for the summertime use of outdoor facilities by school-sponsored athletics is set to be available later this month.

Superintendent Fred Dierksen ended the meeting with a discussion about COVID-19 concerns for the 2020-21 school year, with more procedural guidelines being anticipated as part of a July 10 release from the Kansas State Department of Education.

The school board will meet next on June 22.