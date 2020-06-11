The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds continue to be distributed to Kansas communities.

The city of Dodge City recently received $132,000 in funding to be used for meal programs and such economic development initiatives as job retention for low- to moderate-income people.

The funding received by the city was through Community Development Response Supplemental funds of the CARES Act, which aims to assist with nutritional programs.

According to U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall said 66 grants on a first-come, first-served basis were awarded to the Kansas Department of Commerce, with additional funds coming at a later date.

More than $32 million is being sought from 106 applications.

“I am happy to see the CARES Act continuing to help communities across Kansas,” Marshall said. “Families and business owners have been through so much, it is important we continue to provide them the support and resources they need as we continue to reopen the state.”

