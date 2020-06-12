City Hall had been open to the public for close to two weeks when an employee was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, the City of Dodge City confirmed the case and closed public access to City Hall until further notice.

“We were notified that one of our employees within City Hall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” said city manager Nick Hernandez. “We have also closed City Hall until further notice while additional testing and monitoring of employees takes place.”

According to city officials, other employees who had contact with the individual in the building have been sent for testing and instructed to self-quarantine until cleared by health officials.

According to Hernandez, safety procedures and measures were in place prior to opening back up to the public on June 1.

The Ford County Health Department will follow contact tracing procedures to locate and monitor any other potential exposures, city administration said.

In the meantime, Municipal Court will continue to operate by appointment only and for scheduled hearings.

To pay a utility bill, the online bill pay system is available at https://www.dodgecity.org/678/Pay.

If paying by check or cash, use the dropbox located on the north side of City Hall with your paper bill and account information, or call 620-253-7533 for assistance in English or 620-253-6879 for assistance in Spanish, to make a payment over the phone.

For Development Services and Inspections, call 620-225-8105 to schedule an inspection or permit review.

Permits and licensing applications can be downloaded at https://www.dodgecity.org/63/Development-Services-Inspections.

For more information regarding COVID-19 and health recommendations, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com