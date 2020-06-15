The 2020 Ford County Fair will see some changes made for this year's event due to COVID-19.

According to Ford County Extension Ethel Schneweis, the fair board voted to cancel all public events for the 2020 fair.

"It will be a 4-H/FFA only fair giving 4-H and FFA members the opportunity to have their exhibits judged in a safe and healthy environment," Schneweis said. "This includes 4-H and FFA livestock shows, which will not be open to the public, and access to the fairgrounds will be limited to those needing to be there, such as members exhibiting, their immediate families, event volunteers and staff."

The Fair Livestock Auction will be held online and efforts will be made to video and/or photograph exhibits to display on Ford County Fair’s Facebook page for the public to view.

A qualifying pull for the Kansas State Fair, the Pedal Tractor Pull event will be held at a later date prior to the State Fair.

"This decision was not made easily and the board has taken into consideration guidance from the Ford County Health Department, the Kansas Department of Agriculture, K-State Research and Extension and Kansas 4-H," Schneweis said. "The board understands this year’s fair will not be the traditional fair of the past; however, they want to be socially responsible to our community.

"While they understand this might not be a popular decision, please be considerate and make it a good experience for everyone involved."