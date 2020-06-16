The Comanche Middle School Pride Strength and Conditioning program will be available three times a day, four days a week from June 29 to Aug. 6.

The three-session program will take place in the Auxiliary Gym, Monday through Thursday, with the first session taking place from 8:30 to 10 a.m., the second session 10:30 a.m. to noon, and a third overflow session taking place 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Students will enter through the main back entrance between 8:10 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. for the first session and 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. for the second session. The designated pickup area is at the front athletic doors.

The only exception will be the week of July 27-31, due to Dodge City Days.

Sessions will be led by strength and conditioning coach Mario Martinez. Sessions are on a first-come, first-serve basis, capping at 60 students, 6th to 8th grade, per session.

Students are advised to wear proper gym clothes consisting of a T-shirt, athletic shorts and tennis shoes and to bring their own water bottles, deodorants and a post work out snack, if desired.

Any student-athlete that desires to participate in fall sports or any team camp are required to attend a minimum of 10 sessions before fall sports begin, with football players required to attend a minimum of 15, per the Kansas State High School Activities Association regulations.

Students taking advantage of this will be coached in weightlifting, speed and agility development, and will receive recovery and nutritional tips.

Physical exams are not required for participation but are strongly encouraged.

Disciplinary actions, from warning to dismissal from the program, are subject to the discretion of the attending coaches, including whether actions during a session are worthy of suspension as if it were a typical school day.

Participation is free of charge, parents or legal guardians just need to fill out the registration form, which also includes additional penalties for missing sessions and a consent waiver regarding COVID-19 concerns as students will be active near each other.

Registration forms will be mailed to all 6th to 8th grade students and can be picked up at CMS.

Forms need to be turned in to the CMS front office, which is open between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Late registration can be turned in on the first day of conditioning to either of the attending coaches.