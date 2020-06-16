After 11 days at Western Plains Medical Complex, Clyde Sober, 82, is home.

Sober was released Friday from WPMC after testing positive for the coronavirus. According to WPMC, Sober spent nine of his 11 days in the intensive care unit.

“My God is so good. I know where I’m going when the time comes, but I guess God wasn’t quite ready for me yet,” Sober said. “After 62 years of marriage, I’m so ready to be home with my wife and give her a kiss, even if it’s through this mask.”

WPMC hospitalist Raul Lastimosa, a member of Sober's care team, said staff members were thankful that Sober was going home to his family.

"The nurses, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, physicians — everyone — worked together to help him improve over the course of his stay in the hospital,“ Lastimosa said.

