The next phase or Phase 2 of the Dodge City Public Library reopening plan will begin Monday, June 22.

On Monday, we will open the library to a limited number of patrons at a time.

Only 20 patrons will be allowed in the library for up to an hour to browse library materials, print items, fax materials, and access our notary republic. One visit for one hour per day per patron during this time.

Our computers will not be open to library patrons at this time. In phase 3 patrons will be able to use our computers. We will continue to provide curbside service for patrons too.