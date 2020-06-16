The city of Dodge City announced that all passenger fees for public transportation will be waived through June 30, 2021.

According to Ernestor De La Rosa, city of Dodge City assistant city manager/legislative affairs, the decision to waive fees was made possible by funds made available through the state’s public transportation program to help local governments and other agencies to match aid under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Fees will resume on July 1, 2021.

“The Dodge City Public Transportation program is funded through the Federal Transportation Administration, Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) Public Transportation Program and the City of Dodge City,” De La Rosa said. “We are fortunate that the CARES Act provided these funds to help with these operations during these difficult times. KDOT will reimburse the city for 100% of the program’s expenditures until the end of June 2021.”

Full operations for public transportation will resume on June 29.

The door-to-door and on-demand services are currently available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with a three-passenger limit per vehicle.

To schedule a ride, call the public transit dispatch number at 1-877-323-3626.

The city encourages passengers to use safety masks and keep social distancing when possible.

For more information contact transportation manager Brenda Martinez, at 620-225-8119.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.