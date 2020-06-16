Crews are expected to begin mill and overlay project on U.S. 54 in Ford County on Monday, June 22, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. Crews will begin at the Ford/Kiowa county line and continue west to the Clark/Meade county line.

Motorists should expect delays as traffic will be reduced to one lane guided by a pilot car during the project.

Venture Corporation of Great Bend is the contractor on this $4.5 million project, which is expected to be completed in September, weather permitting.

For more information on this project, contact Joyce Muhlenbruch, Area Construction Manager, at 620-682-7937 or Lisa Knoll, KDOT District 6 Public Affairs Manager, at 620-260-6397.