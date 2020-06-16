Crews are expected to begin mill and overlay projects on U.S. 54 in Ford County on Monday, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will begin at the Ford/Kiowa county line and continue west to the Clark/Meade county line.

Motorists should expect delays as traffic will be reduced to one lane guided by a pilot car during the project.

Venture Corporation of Great Bend is the contractor on this $4.5 million project, which is expected to be completed in September, weather permitting.