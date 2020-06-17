The deadline to enroll in the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for 2020 is June 30.

Producers can contact their local Farm Service Agency for sign up.

“The Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs are critical safety-net programs for farmers, helping producers weather market distortions resulting from natural disasters, trade disruptions and, this year, a pandemic,” said FSA administrator Richard Fordyce. “Contact your FSA county office today to complete enrollment before June 30. This can be done in concert with filing your acreage report and applying for other FSA programs.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, for the 2020 crop year, more than 1.4 million ARC and PLC contracts have been signed to date, representing 89% of the expected enrollment.

If enrollment is not made by the closing of business local time on June 30, producers will not be enrolled for the crop year of 2020 and will not be eligible to receive a payment.

The following commodities on farms with base acres are eligible to enroll for producers: barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, crambe, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, dry peas, rapeseed, long grain rice, medium- and short-grain rice, safflower seed, seed cotton, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.

To obtain a contract for the ARC or PLC, they can be mailed or emailed for signatures and can be sent back to the FSA unless other arrangements are made in advance.

For more information on ARC and PLC visit, farmers.gov/arc-plc.

