The Kansas Livestock Foundation (KLF) awarded Dodge City native Camryn Youngers, daughter of Kevin and Dawna Youngers, a $1,500 Douglas A. Laue Memorial Scholarship.

Youngers will be one of 28 students to receive a grand total of $31,000 in scholarships through KLF for the 2020-21 school year.

Youngers is a junior at Fort Hays State University, majoring in animal science with a pre-vet option while working as a pen rider at a local feed yard.

She also is a past member of the Pratt Community College Collegiate Farm Bureau, Block and Bridle Club, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and a former manager of the Pratt Community College Rodeo Team.

This scholarship is done in honor of former Kansas Livestock Association (KLA) Cattle Feeders Council chairman Douglass A. Laue, who died in February 2015, and is offered to juniors and seniors at Kansas State University and Fort Hays State University who are pursuing degrees in agriculture.

The KLA is a trade organization that protects the business interests of independent agriculture providers, with members involved in all segments of the livestock industry, including cow-calf production, backgrounding, cattle feeding, swine, dairy and sheep. The association is funded by donations of its 5,600 members.

Established in 1983, the KLF, based out of Topeka, operates exclusively for charitable, scientific and educational purposes.

For information about KLF scholarship offerings or to receive an application, contact the foundation at 785-273-5155 or email shelbi@kla.org.