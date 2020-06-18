The Dodge City High School Summer Strength and Conditioning program will be available three times a day, four days a week from June 29 to Aug. 13.

The three-session program will take place from Monday through Thursday at Dodge City High School, with the first session being for the Red Demon football season, beginning at 6 to 8 a.m. and followed by individual workouts from 8 to 9 a.m.

The second session for Red Demon basketball, volleyball and soccer seasons will be 8 to 10 a.m., with individual sessions for girls basketball and volleyball run from 7 to 8 a.m. while individual sessions for boys basketball and soccer take place 10 to 11 a.m.

A third open session will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

The only exception will be the week of July 27 to July 31, because of Dodge City Days.

Sessions will be led by coach Dave Foster.

Any student athlete who desires to participate in fall sports or any team camp is required to attend a minimum of 10 sessions before fall sports begin, with football players required to attend a minimum of 15 sessions per Kansas State High School Activities Association regulations. Team camps can begin the week of July 13.

The strength and conditioning program is designed to maximize the genetic potential of participants so they gain strength, speed, power and a functional technique in all Olympic-based power movements while in the weight room.

Physical exams are not mandatory but are to be turned in no later than Aug. 17.

Participation is free of charge; parents or legal guardians just need to fill out the registration form, which also includes a consent waiver regarding COVID-19 concerns as students will be active near each other.

Registrations forms are available for download at www.dchssports.com and need to be turned in the first day of Summer Strength and Conditioning at the DCHS Athletics Office. Registration forms and physical forms can be picked up and turned in at the Athletic Office starting June 29.