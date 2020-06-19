Following Saturday night’s much-anticipated 2020 season opener at Dodge City Raceway Park, the little track gets into action with the first round of competition atop the 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval on Sunday.

Sunday’s card that goes green at 6:30 p.m. features a full slate of Micro Sprint and Kart racing action.

Pit gates open at 3:30 p.m. The draw for heat race starting position will begin at 4:30 p.m. and end at 5:30 p.m., with hot laps getting underway at 5:45 p.m.

The second season of competition on the Little DCRP clay oval is set to consist of six events, with the next round taking place on July 19 and ensuing rounds on July 26, Aug. 9, Aug. 16 and Sept. 20.

Last year’s Micro Sprint champions included Tanner Johnson in Winged "A" Class, Zak Moore in Non-Wing "A" Class and seven-time winner in as many events Trey Zorn in Restricted "A" Class.

Keenan Hernadez and Deekan McRoberts claimed titles in the Advanced and Novice Junior Sprints, while Kart champions included Caleb Crockett in Open Outlaw Karts, Gage Robertson in Adult Karts and Caleb Bertholf in Junior Karts.

For more information on the schedule, visit https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.