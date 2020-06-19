With every new cancellation due to COVID-19 brings new openings as Long Branch Lagoon is set to open for the 2020 summer on Monday, June 22.

"The health and safety of patrons and staff are our top concern," said city manager Nick Hernandez. "The city has reviewed our processes, operations and plans in order to reopen the water park safely.

"We have been in communication with both state and local officials in regards to the reopening plan presented by our operating company, StandGuard Aquatics. The city is following guidelines set forth by Kansas Recreation & Park Association, as well as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The decision to reopen is based on a reported downward trajectory of cases in Ford County, and we will continue to monitor the data and make changes throughout the season accordingly."

As precautions, those coming into the lagoon will have their temperature checked and social distancing dots will be located throughout the park in areas with lines.

There will be a 700-person limit at one time.

There will be additional cleaning measures in place for places with frequent surface touching such as in bathrooms, lockers, chairs, tables, counters and handrails.

Due to the shortened season, season ticket prices have been reduced to $45 and those who have purchased passes previously will be given a partial refund.

Daily pass prices are: Children ages 0-2, free; ages 3-17, $5; adults ages 18-59, $7; and seniors ages 60 and up, $5.

Hours of operations this year will be noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

There will be Tuesday and Thursday night swims from 6 to 10 p.m.

For more information or to purchase a season pass, visit www.lblagoon.com or call 620-225-8156.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com