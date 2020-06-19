COVID-19 introduced a new way of life for many, but for Steve Hudman, the new vice-president of NCK Tech Hays Campus, it was the start of a truly new experience. Hudman literally started his new position on the Hays Campus just days after the college closed for COVID-19.

Steve Hudman has over 13 years experience in higher education in a variety of leadership and management roles. He served as the Dean of Student Affairs and Chief Student Affairs Officer for Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas and led the college through the creation and implementation of an aggressive strategic plan.

He was instrumental in the continued accreditation from the Southern Association of College and Schools Commission on Colleges. He implemented a new student management system and website, design and development of the college mobile app and spearheaded the addition of the NJCAA sanctioned men’s and women’s soccer program.

Prior to Angelina College, Hudman served as the Dean of Student Life and Athletic Director for Cisco College in Cisco, Texas.

Hudman and his wife have four children ages 13, 18, 20 and 23.