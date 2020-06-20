Southwest Kansas COVID-19 update

Finney County added one new positive confirmed COVID-19 case for a total of 1,546 as of 3:15 p.m. on Friday.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as "five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced."

Of the Finney County cases, there are four individual currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 10 deaths. A total of 2,218 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 39 cases pending as of Friday afternoon.

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 19 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its total to 1,916 as of Friday, the largest total for a county in Kansas. Seward County added 15 positive cases to a total of 935. Grant County added four positive cases, bringing its total to 21. Gray and Haskell Counties each increased by one case, for totals of 24 and 23, respectively. Lane County added one case for a total of five. Numbers in other counties in southwest Kansas remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 1,546

Ford - 1,916

Grant - 21

Gray - 24

Hamilton - 31

Haskell - 23

Kearny - 46

Lane - 5

Meade - 30

Morton - 6

Scott - 16

Seward - 935

Stanton - 9

Stevens - 30

The state of Kansas has over 12,000 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

Finney County reopened on June 8.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth facemask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.