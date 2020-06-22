Nominations are currently being accepted for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency county committees.

The committee members are able to make decisions on how federal farm programs are administered locally.

Nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 1.

"I encourage America’s farmers, ranchers and forest stewards to nominate candidates to lead, serve and represent their community on their county committee," FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce said. "There’s an increasing need for diverse representation, including underserved producers, which includes beginning, women and minority farmers and ranchers."

Agricultural producers who reside in the LAA that is up for election this year may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee.

Organizations, including those representing beginning, women and minority producers, may nominate candidates and individuals can nominate themselves.

According to the FSA, more than 7,700 members of the agricultural community serve on FSA county committees nationwide.

Committees consist of three to 11 members and typically meet once a month with members serving three-year terms

A producer must sign an FSA-669A nomination form to be considered.

To find out how to get involved in the county election, producers can contact their local FSA office or check with their local USDA service center to see if their LAA is up for election this year.

The nomination form and more information about FSA county committee elections are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.

Eligible voters will be mailed election ballots starting Nov. 2.