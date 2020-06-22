Dodge City Roundup Rodeo will have a full schedule as events take place from July 28 through Aug. 2 at Dodge City Roundup Arena.

According to Roundup Rodeo president Dr. R.C. Trotter, there will only be one event that was taken off the schedule, a move that was taking place prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We won't be having the freestyle bull riding," Trotter said. "But the rest of the events will go as planned and we will have some other announcements of activities taking place as they are confirmed.

"But we are ready to go."

The week of rodeo will start on Tuesday, July 28 with Xtreme Bulls followed by Family Night on Wednesday, July 29, Pizza Hut/Pepsi Night on Thursday, July 30, Patriotic/Cargill BBQ Night on Friday, July 31, Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night on Saturday, Aug. 1 and Championship Night on Sunday, Aug. 2.

All days events will begin at 7:45 p.m.

For tickets visit www.dodgecityroundup.org/p/34 or at the arena office at 608 S. 14th Ave. or call 620-225-2244 for more information.