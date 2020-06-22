The lights shone upon the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval on Saturday night for the first time in 2020 with Hays racer Tathan Burkhart cashing in by winning the 25-lap Hobby Stock Roundup.

While Burkhart pocketed the $750 winner’s share in the inaugural running of the IMCA Hobby Stock Roundup, his father Troy bested the IMCA Stock Cars with Taylor Velasquez victorious in the Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Cars, Dakota Sproul dominating the IMCA Stock Car ranks and Brandon Kenny besting the IMCA Sport Modifieds.

Rebounding from heat races issues, Tathan Burkhart rallied through the field from 15th and took command at the midway point en route to topping the Hobby Stock Roundup after scoring six IMCA Hobby Stock wins at DCRP last year.

A multi-car battle for the point ensued in the early rounds before the "big one" on lap eight eliminated a large portion of the field, leaving only seven cars to contest the final portion of the race.

The battle continued on after the restart with Burkhart ultimately taking command on the 12th circuit and leading the rest of the way to the checkered flag ahead of Garrett Hager, Braxton Berry, Cody Williams and Duane Wahrman.

In the DCRP Sprint Car ranks, past track champion Taylor Velasquez of Turpin, OK, battled past Cody Lampe for the point on the second and checked out on the field to post the win in the non-stop 20-lapper.

While Velasquez raced to nearly a straightaway lead, Jordan Knight battled past Lampe for second by the ninth round before surrendering the runner-up position to Zach Blurton with two laps to go.

Knight filled out the podium in third with defending track champion Luke Cranston and Ty Williams rounding out the top five.

Graduating from the IMCA Sport Modifieds, Ellis shoe Dakota Sproul gunned into the lead from the pole position and dominated throughout the non-stop 20-lap IMCA Modified feature.

While Sproul sailed out front, Clay Money worked his from seventh to take command of second by the ninth round. But he was unable to make any inroads on Sproul’s lead, settling for second at the stripe with defending Central Arizona Speedway Kelsie Foley claiming the show position.

Ryan Heger was fourth with Trent Gray in fifth.

Woodward, Oklahoma’s Brandon Kenny capitalized on the pole starting position as well to top the 20-lap IMCA Sport Modified main event.

Kenny set sail from the beginning and used the top side of the track to fend off low rider Luke Stallbaumer over the closing rounds Kamren Gruber, Tim Stallbaumer and Brian May in the top five.

with Gregg Schell battling past Angel Munoz in the late laps to claim third.

Ondre Rexford rebounded from an early spin to capture fifth.

In the IMCA Stock Car feature, Troy Burkhart paced the field throughout to post the win ahead of Chris Oliver after surviving a late caution while Gregg Schell battled past Angel Munoz in the late laps to claim third.

Ondre Rexford rebounded from an early spin to capture fifth.

Following tomorrow’s initial round of Little DCRP competition for Micro Sprints and Karts, action resumes at Dodge City Raceway Park on Thursday, July 2, with a URSS vs. DCRP Sprint Car Showdown along with a full slate of championship chase action including IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

With Sunday’s scheduled season opener atop the 1/7-mile Little DCRP falling victim to severe storms, the event has been rescheduled for this Sunday, June 28.

With the opener reset for June 28, it will still allow for six full rounds of Micro Sprint and Kart racing action in a season already abbreviated by COVID-19 circumstances.

The Sunday, June 28, card goes green at 6:30 p.m. Pit Gates open at 3:30 p.m. The draw for heat race starting position will begin at 4:30 p.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps getting under way at 5:45 p.m.

The second season of competition on the Little DCRP clay oval is set to consist of six events with the next round taking place on July 19 with ensuing rounds on July 26, August 9, August 16 and September 20.

Last year’s Micro Sprint champions included Tanner Johnson in Winged "A" Class, Zak Moore in Non-Wing "A" Class and seven-time winner in as many events Trey Zorn in Restricted "A" Class.

Keenan Hernadez and Deekan McRoberts claimed titles in the Advanced and Novice Junior Sprints, while Kart champions included Caleb Crockett in Open Outlaw Karts, Gage Robertson in Adult Karts and Caleb Bertholf in Junior Karts.

Dodge City Raceway Park – Hobby Stock Roundup

June 20, 2020 Results:

IMCA Hobby Stock Roundup:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 17w-Duane Wahrman, 2. 57-Chad Kelley, 3. 19-Brett Copeland, 4. D68-Dion Priddy, 5. 81-Skeets Salazar, 6. 5s-Derrick Sprott, 7. 87-Keith Carr, 8. 250-Tathan Burkart, 9. 11r-Josh Reece.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 77-Cody Williams, 2. 68-Garrett Hager 3. 15b-Braxton Berry, 4. 1c-Cody Ghumm, 5. 3c-Charlie Cook, 6. 3m-Eric Munoz, 7. 05r-LaRae Reece, 8. 12R-Brooke Russell.

"A" Main (25 Laps): 1. 250-Tathan Burkhart, 2. 68-Garrett Hager, 3. 15b-Braxton Berry, 4. 77-Cody Williams, 5. 17w-Duane Wahrman, 6. D69-Dion Priddy, 7. 19-Brett Copeland, 8. 1c-Cody Ghumm, 9. 81-Skeets Salazar, 10. 12r-Brooke Russell, 11. 57-Chad Kelley, 12. 3c-Cody Ghumm, 13. 3m-Eric Munoz, 14. 11r-Josh Reece, 15. 5s-Derrick Sprott, 16. 87-Keith Carr, 17. 05r-LaRae Reece.

DCRP Sprint Cars:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 49x-Luke Cranston, 2. 10-Jordan Knight, 3. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 4. 72-Ray Seemann, 5. 49-Kris Moore, 6. 33-Koby Walters, 7. 97-Brian Herbert, 8. 65-Kohl Ricke.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 1x-Cody Lampe, 2. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 3. 2J-Zach Blurton, 4. 911-Ty Williams, 5. 11k-Tyler Knight, 6. 0-Steven Richardson, 7. 9d-Lance Davis.

"A" Main (20 Laps): 1. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 2. 2J-Zach Blurton, 3. 10-Jordan Knight, 4. 49x-Luke Cranston, 5. 911-Ty Williams, 6. 72-Ray Seemann, 7. 1x-Cody Lampe, 8. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 9. 33-Koby Walters, 10. 0-Steven Richardson, 11. 49-Kris Moore, 12. 97-Brian Herbert, 13. 11k-Tyler Knight, 14. 9d-Lance Davis, 15. 65-Kohl Ricke.

IMCA Modifieds:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 08-Dakota Sproul, 2. 3h-Ryan Heger 3. 44k-Kelsie Foley, 4. 57-Joel Lane, 5. 25-Kale Beavers, 6. 7n-William Nusser, 7. K98-Danny Keller, 8. D14-Derek Dechant (DNS).

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 7-Clay Money, 2 7s-David Solberg, 3. 16-Kevin Gray, 4. 88J-Jack Kirchoff, 5. 22T-Trent Gray, 6. 19m-Jimmy Reeves, 7. 1n-Nick Link (DNS).

"A" Main (20 Laps): 1. 08-Dakota Sproul, 2. 7-Clay Money, 3. 44k-Kelsie Foley, 4. 3h-Ryan Heger, 5. 22T-Trent Gray, 6. 57-Joel Lane, 7. 19m-Jimmy Reeves, 8. 25-Kale Beavers, 9. 1n-Nick Link, 10. 7n-William Nusser, 11. 88J-Jack Kirchoff, 12. 16-Kevin Gray, 13. 7s-David Solberg, 14. K98-Danny Keller, 15. D14-Derek Dechant (DNS).

IMCA Sport Modifieds:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 21b-Brandon Kenny, 2. 37-Bart Baker, 3. L26-Luke Stallbaumer, 4. 9-Nate Nordyke, 5. 28k-Ryan Kirchoff, 6. 22r-Dan Rogers, 7. 56m-Mike Appel.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 44-Mike Lunow, 2. T25-Tim Stallbaumer, 3. 92-Jeff Kaup, 4. 7-Jarett Lunow, 5. 02-Kent Lampe, 6. 67-Edwin Elliott, 7. 01-Ty Minor.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 8-Brian May, 2. 18-Kyle Wiens, 3. 27g-Kamren Gruber, 4. 9jr-Brendon Nordyke, 5. 17-Ryan Keller, 6. 2ba-Jacey Archer.

"A" Main (20 Laps): 1. 21b-Brandon Kenny, 2. L26-Luke Stallbaumer, 3. 27g-Kamren Gruber, 4. T25-Tim Stallbaumer, 5. 8-Brian May, 6. 7-Jarett Lunow, 7. 92-Jeff Kaup, 8. 9-Nate Nordyke, 9. 28k-Ryan Kirchoff, 10. 44-Mike Lunow, 11. 37-Bart Baker, 12. 18-Kyle Wiens, 13. 9jr-Brendon Nordyke, 14. 17-Ryan Keller, 15. 22r-Dan Rogers, 16. 67-Edwin Elliott, 17. 01-Ty Minor, 18. 02-Kent Lampe, 19. 2ba-Jacey Archer, 20. 56m-Mike Appel.

IMCA Stock Cars:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 3-Chris Oliver, 2. 97x-Ondre Rexford, 3. 01-Jesse Smith, 4. 11-Ron Rich, 5. 99-Gerald Walker (DNS), 6. 2m-Angel Munoz (DNS).

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 54p-Kyle Pfeifer, 2. 20-Tyler Walker, 3. 99L-Brian Labonte, 4. 92-Jeff Kaup, 5. 33-Marlin Hogie, 6. 7L-Bill Lozer.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 89-Gregg Schell, 2. 25x-Troy Burkhart, 3. 22-Michael Pepper, 4. F0-Anthony Finch, 5. 17-Paul Zimmerman.

"A" Main (20 Laps): 1. 25x-Troy Burkhart, 2. 3-Chris Oliver, 3. 89-Gregg Schell, 4. 2m-Angel Munoz, 5. 97x-Ondre Rexford, 6. 22-Michael Pepper, 7. 99L-Brian Labonte, 8. 11-Ron Rich, 9. F0-Anthony Finch, 10. 01-Jesse Smith, 11. 92-Jeff Kaup, 12. 33-Marlin Hogie, 13. 7L-Bill Lozer, 14. 20-Tyler Walker, 15. 54p-Kyle Pfeifer, 16. 99-Gerald Walker, 17. 17-Paul Zimmerman.