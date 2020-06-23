The Dodge City Fire Department has partnered and began working with food pantries in Dodge City.

DCFD will be accepting donations of pantry items, bottled water, and hygiene products to be dropped off at Fire Station 1 at 201 Soule St., or Fire Station 2 at 709 S. 14th Ave.

Donations received will be made to Manna House, Genesis Family Health, Salvation Army, Friendship Feast, and Seven Baskets Full Ministry.

Drop offs at either DCFD Station will need to be scheduled and can be done by calling at 620-225-8187.

According to Dodge City Fire Chief Ken Spencer, the partnerships came about due to COVID-19 effects on local food pantries and hours of operation.

"We wanted to show our support for our community and allow for an alternative drop off location with the end goal still being the same," Spencer said. "That goal is making sure these pantries are getting the supplies they need in order to help the community.

"Know that we are all in this together and from our family to yours, we want to thank the public in advance for any assistance they can provide in helping keep these food pantries stocked."

For more information about the partnering organizations in Dodge City:

Manna House: 620-227-6707 https://dodgecityhousing.com/manna-houseGenesis Family Health: 620-225-0625 https://www.genesisfamilyhealth.orgSalvation Army: 620-225-3374 https://satruck.orgFriendship Feast: 620-253-1953 https://www.facebook.com/FriendshipFeastSeven Baskets Full Ministry: 620-789-2351 https://www.facebook.com/sevenbasketsfullministry

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com