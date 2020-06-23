Crews are expected to begin a mill and overlay project on U.S. 283 in Ford County on Thursday, June 25, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will begin at the U.S. 50/283 junction east of Dodge City and continue north to the Hodgeman County Line.

Motorists should expect delays as traffic will be reduced to one lane guided by a pilot car during the project.

Venture Corporation of Great Bend is the contractor on this $1.5 million project, which is expected to be completed in September, weather permitting.

For more information on this project, contact Joyce Muhlenbruch, Area Construction Manager, at 620-682-7937, or Lisa Knoll, KDOT District 6 Public Affairs Manager, at 620-260-6397.