This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

On Thursday, the Harvey County Health Department reported four new cases of the COVID-19 virus.

This was in addition to four cases reported the previous day.

The cases include a women in her 20s under home isolation; a woman in her 30s in home isolation; a woman in her 50s, who previously quarantined and is now in home isolation; and a man in his 20s, who previously quarantined and is now in home isolation.

The first two cases listed remain under investigation. The latter two cases listed had close contact with a known active case.

All four were tested by private labs, and will be monitored by the health department, including follow-ups on all known contacts.

"We really encourage people to keep those precautionary habits of washing your hands, social distancing and wearing a face cover when social distance can’t be maintained," Harvey County Health Department Director Lynnette Redington said. "We don’t want to discourage enjoying activities and routines, but we hope there is renewed urgency in our communities in recognizing COVID-19 will remain a persistent threat to public health."

Harvey County is up to 32 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in March, including 28 confirmed cases. About a third of those cases have been reported in the past week. There has been one death directly attributed to the disease and one where it was a contributing factor.

The Harvey County Health Department Wednesday morning reported four new cases of COVID-19.

Two of the cases involve women in their 40s. One is hospitalized and the other is in home isolation. Both cases remain under investigation.

One is a women in her 20s. She remains in home isolation. According to the department’s release, "She is a close contact in the family unit of a known active case."

The other case is a man in his 20s. He had previously quarantined and is now in home isolation. "He is a close contact in the family unit of a known active case."

According to the release, the woman in her 20s is an employee at Kansas Christian Home in Newton.

"Her position does not have direct contact with residents or care staff of the long-term care facility. However, the Health Department will continue to work in conjunction with Kansas Christian Home to determine if additional testing of individuals is needed."

In all four cases, the testing was done by a private lab. The release said the health department will monitor the health of the individual as well as follow up all their contacts.

"We recognize there may be worry of community spread or a cluster of cases. Our current information does not lead us to that conclusion at this time, but we will continue to monitor," Redington said. "Multiple recent cases include known transmission through family households. We’ll emphasize again that the precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are not just for you, but for your loved ones, as well."

There have been 1,430 tests conducted in the county.

Currently, the state reports 12,970 cases with 1,082 hospitalization, 261 deaths and 148,735 negative tests.