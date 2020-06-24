On a warm summer morning, Brenda Gutierrez, Program Director of the Salina Area United Way, discovered children at Oxbow Park who are wild about reading and eager to devour free books.

The United Way is using its colorful Community Action Mobile Outreach (CAMO) van to deliver books to sites around Salina as part of its Raising Active Wild Readers (RAWR) program.

"We were at the park. Just rode our bikes over and here they were," said Audrey Mann, who brought five children along. Eden Barth, 8, a neighbor, found a new copy of "The Boxcar Children." She also found the classic "The Secret Garden" and an Encyclopedia Brown mystery. Her friend Quincy Mann, 9, picked up a copy of "Charlotte’s Web." Both girls are avid readers.

Janet Boss was bringing her granddaughter, Nora Barry, 8 of Bennington to the park before it got too hot. Boss was riding a power wheelchair and walking her dog Penny. Nora likes horses and she reads chapter books. She discovered a Marguerite Henry novel, "Mustang, Wild Spirit of the West." She held up a book for her brother. "Oh, zombies, he’d like that," said her grandmother. And, they moved on to play at the park.

"I’m addicted to books," said 14 year old Elixas Brown, who literally ran to the van from across the street. "I have so many at home." She quickly found four books and said, "I’m going to find ways to keep coming back."

This week is a week-long celebration of United Way’s Worldwide Day of Action. So, the SAUW is reaching out to connect children with books and reading. They are bringing their action van to a park and a school every day this week. And, they will give away books at schools for four weeks during the Summer Meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

At Oakdale School, some children showed up on bikes. They set down their sack of food and a frozen pizza to excitedly select a book.

Amaya Purucker, 11, likes history and is about to enter 6th grade at South Middle School. She found the perfect book for her at this time – "The Truth About Sixth Grade."

"We came to pick up lunch," said Joanne Wilson. "We didn’t know about the books." Wilson and her granddaughters, Harmony, 5, and Alyssa, 7, took their time, sat in the shade of an old oak tree on the north side of Oakdale School, and considered many titles. One of the books they were excited about is "A Friend is Someone Who Likes You."

Another middle school girl was thrilled when she found ‘A Million Ways Home.’ "I wanted to get this at school, but it cost money."

The RAWR program supports the United Way’s goal to increase high school graduation rates. Making books available to children is vital for reading success. The United Way is appreciative of the many people who donated new and gently used children’s books. They collected over 3300 books. Some books will also be distributed in the many Little Free Library boxes around Salina. In previous years Salina Area United Way’s Raising Active Wild Readers was seven or eight weeks. This year due to the COVID-19 it shortened program so youth are able select a couple of books each week.