Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the northwest corner of East First Avenue and North Plum Streets.

Adela Hale was born in 1907 and she graduated from KU in 1930 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business. She was also known to be a Skeet sharpshooter. Her father owned an office supply business.

Immediately after graduation she became Emerson Carey's private secretary until he died in 1933. Adela then began offering private secretarial tutoring out of her mothers home.

In 1935, the Adela Hale School of Business began at 111 N. Walnut teaching typing, shorthand, letter writing, accounting and Dictaphone use. She also married George Morche that year.

Between 1937 and 1940 the school was located in the Hoke building at 25 E. 1st. In the 1940s the school was in the Wolcott building and took up most of the third floor. By 1950 the enrollment had grown to 250 students. In 1953, the school moved to 428 E. 1st in a remodeled large home.

In the late 1950s, attendance began to lag. In 1980, Adela sold the business to the Cranford School of Business, which in 1985 changed their name to Cranford College, which ended in 1993.

The Victorian-style home today has been readdressed to 101 N. Plum and is owned by Gary and Linda Rosiere.