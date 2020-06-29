NESS CITY — Dodge City High School senior Isaac Flax is the recipient of a full-ride scholarship through BTI’s Ag Tech program, a program that guarantees employment at BTI as a Service Technician after graduation.

According to BTI, the $30,000 program is for two years with the scholarship covering tuition, fees, books, campus room and board, and a tool loan that the student will pay back interest free.

"Isaac is a great fit for BTI," said BTI Ness City store manager Aaron Flax. "He is a well-rounded individual that will be able to excel at anything he puts his mind to.

"We look forward to working with Isaac and helping him develop his future career at BTI."

The BTI Ag Tech program is a 2-year program that allows students to graduate with an associate degree from a community college that has a sponsored Ag Tech program for John Deere and with a five-year employment commitment to work at BTI after graduating from college.

BTI has partnerships with Fort Scott Community College, Garden City Community College, and Southeast Community College in Milford, Neb., with an emphasis on allowing scholarship recipients to select the school that is a better fit for them.

"Students learn not only in a classroom setting, but they take what they have learned and head out to the shop and apply it in a hands-on setting," BTI said in a news release. "The program also includes internship opportunities at the student’s BTI location during two scheduled program internships as well as school breaks, such as summers and spring break.

"During these internships, students learn from experienced Service Technicians and get paid during their internship."

Isaac Flax was a member of the DCHS golf team and said he enjoys playing games with his friends and listening to music in his free time.

In the fall he will attend Southeast Community College and looks forward to meeting new people who are interested in the same things he is.

Isaac Flax said he chose BTI because the career path is exactly what he was looking for.