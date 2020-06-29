On Aug. 20-22, Dodge City Raceway Park is the scene of the Fourth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals.

Entry forms for the $3,000-to-win event are available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/DCRP-305-Sprint-Car-Nationals-2020-Entry-Form.pdf.

Entries submitted by Aug. 13 are $100 with a driver pit pass of $20 per night. Entries submitted after Aug. 13 are $150 with driver pit pass at $30 per night.

While the posted winner’s share in the Aug. 22 finale is $3,000, it can climb to $4,500 with lap money in the mix as well.

Jake Bubak collected more than $6,000 in winnings last year after sweeping through the entire weekend. Bubak battled through the pack to win both preliminary features and then topped Saturday’s Dash for Cash to earn the pole position and held off a host of contenders all 30 laps to complete a perfect weekend.

It made amends for a last-lap slider that fell short and allowed Jake Martens to pocket more than $4,000 in the 2018 edition of the DCRP Sprint Car Nationals after Fort Worth’s Kevin Ramey topped the inaugural edition in 2017.

This year’s event fires off with the first of two preliminary events on Aug. 20, with a second round of preliminary action Aug. 21 before culminating with the championship finale on Aug. 22.

This year’s DCRP Sprint Car Nationals will be accompanied by the Seventh Annual IMCA Sport Modified Mayhem North vs. South Duel. The Aug. 20 practice for the Sport Modifieds will be followed by heat races and qualifying race action on Aug. 21 and then the $1,500-to-win main event on Aug. 22.

The Kansas Antique Racers will be on hand each night as well.

Each night of racing will fire off at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the Aug. 20 and Aug. 21 preliminary events are $12 for each night with the Aug. 22 finale $20. Children 11 and under are free each night. Pit passes are $30 for each night.

Detailed schedule information is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.