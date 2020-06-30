DC Damage, a new 16U team for the 2020 USSSA Fastpitch Softball season, claimed the Runner-Up spot in the Western Kansas USSSA State Tournament in Hays.

The girls went into the tournament ranked 11th in the state and 23rd nationally for 16U Division C, and jumped to 3rd in state and 3rd nationally post-tournament.

This young 16U team is made up of girls aged 13-15 from the surrounding area.

Their only losses in the state tournament were to 620 Fastpitch, a team of 16-17 year olds, who are ranked 1st in Kansas and the U.S. for Division C.

Coaches David Commerford and Jacob "Bubba" Kelner stress the importance of hard work, perseverance, fun, and sportsmanship.

The girls can often be found interacting and dancing with their teammates and other competing teams between games.

The DC Damage roster includes: #17 Emery Commerford, Bucklin; #13 Natalie Dale, Protection; #16 Halie Feikert, Bucklin; #4 Addyson Froetschner, Dodge City; #12 Sydnie Jones, Bucklin; #42 Jackie Kelner, Jetmore/Bradley, Arkansas; #26 Easha Potts, Dodge City; #15 Halli Price, Bucklin; #11 Madisyn Rushing, Ashland; #1 Emalea Warden, Bucklin and #7 Josie Kelner (Manager), Jetmore/Bradley, Arkansas.

DC Damage will have two weeks off from competition, then resume play for two more tournaments in Hays and Great Bend in late July.