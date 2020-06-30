A pair of drivers raced to a pair of wins during Sunday’s season-opening event for Micro Sprints and Karts atop the 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

Buddy Mullens swept through both the Winged and Non-Wing "A" Classes portion of the Micro Sprint action with Kye Ricke picking up Restricted "A" Class honors.

Deekan McRoberts doubled up as well, first winning the Junior Sprint "Novice" main event and then topping the Junior Kart feature.

Other Sunday victors included Briggs Williams in "Advanced" Junior Sprint action, Randle McRoberts in Open Outlaw Karts and Daniel Williams in Adult Karts.

The Little DCRP clay oval resumes action on Sunday, July 19.

The Finishes:

Winged "A" Class: 1. 75m-Buddy Mullens, 2. 751-Mal Mullens, 3. 3z-Trey Zorn.

Non-Wing "A" Class: 1. 75m-Buddy Mullens, 2. 27-Shae Ricke, 3. 3z-Trey Zorn, 4. 751-Mal Mullens.

Restricted "A:" Class: 1. 72-Kye Ricke.

Junior Sprints (Advanced): 1. 49-Briggs Williams, 2 49h-Isabella Holt, 3. 3k-Keenan Hernandez, 4. 1s-Cam Smith.

Junior Sprints (Novice): 1. 75-Deekan McRoberts, 2. 57b-Bryan Eisenbart, 3. 2-Kelby Fetters.

Open Outlaw Karts: 1. 75-Randle McRoberts, 2. 14-Brian Rogers, 3. 88-Joshua Smith, 4. 5-Gage Robertson, 5. 7-Brian Rogers, Jr., 6. 01-Jesse Smith (DNS).

Adult Karts: 1. 212-Daniel Williams, 2. 44-Jonathan Smith, 3. 21-Jaden Smith, 4. 9x-Dakota Schellhamer, 5. 27-Rowdy Snook, 6. 22-Cindy Holt, 7. 316-Brent Austin, 8. 95-Emmalea Peterson, 9. 22x-Jordan Smith, 10. 10-Caitlin Holt (DNS), 11. 29-Noah Illk (DNS).

Junior Karts: 1. 75-Deekan McRoberts, 2. 01jr-Rase Smith, 3. 1x-Reis Ochs, 4. 57-Aidan Cox, 5. 8T-Travis Pack, 6. 54c-Caleb Gresty, 7. 45-Ryker Williamson, 8. 16-Sicily Lari, 9. 51-Caleb Peterson.