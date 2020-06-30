The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to begin two field surveys the week of June 29 for projects adding passing lanes on U.S. 54 in Meade County.

The locations being surveyed include from the Seward/Meade County Line east 1.8 miles and 3.4 miles east of the east U.S. 54/160 junction 3 miles. The surveys will take place on the existing highway alignment.

KDOT expects the survey work to last eight weeks. Activities include the use of survey instruments on the ground to determine locations of existing features within the corridor.

A member of the survey crew will contact property owners or tenants for permission to enter private property.

Will Knight and Doug Roeder with Wilson & Co. will manage these surveys for KDOT.

KDOT also plans to begin a field survey the week of June 29 for a project to add passing lanes on U.S. 50 in Ford County.

The location being surveyed includes U.S. 50 from 1.4 miles east of the U.S. 50/RS 257 junction east for 2.8 miles. The survey will take place on the existing highway alignment.

KDOT expects the survey work to last 10 weeks. Activities include the use of survey instruments on the ground to determine locations of existing features within the corridor.

A member of the survey crew will contact property owners or tenants for permission to enter private property.

Matthew Schepmann with BHC will manage this survey for KDOT.

For more information contact Lisa Knoll, KDOT District 6 Public Affairs Manager, at 620-260-6397.