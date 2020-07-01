The battle lines have been drawn.

And it all goes down Thursday night atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval in southwest Kansas when the top Sprint Car drivers throughout the region face off to vie for a boosted winner’s share of $1,000.

Thursday’s tilt pits the Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Cars versus the United Rebel Sprint Series. It is also a full night of championship chase action for the IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

In total, the Sprint Car Clash purse has been boosted by $1,000. While the winner receives $1,000, the runner-up will pocket $700 with start money at $125.

Thursday’s racing action will go green at 7:30 p.m.

It marks the second round of action for the Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Cars after past track champion Taylor Velasquez of Turpin, Okla., dominated the June 20 season opener.

Velasquez took the checkered flag ahead of Great Bend’s Zach Blurton, who battled past Jordan Knight in the closing rounds for runner-up honors with defending track champion Luke Cranston and Ty Williams filling out the initial top five.

Velasquez stands as the winningest driver in the DCRP Sprint Car ranks with 13 triumphs since the 2012 season.

Meanwhile, Blurton has the hot hand among the URSS forces.

Blurton swept through this past weekend’s pair of events to run his season total to three victories as he took over the series points lead.

Other URSS winners this season include 16-year-old Kyler Johnson, Jed Werner and Koby Walters.

Graduating from the Sport Modifieds, Dakota Sproul made the most of his first IMCA Modified start at DCRP by racing to victory lane on June 20 with Brandon Kenny jumping atop the early IMCA Sport Modified point charts and the father-son duo of Troy and Tathan Burkhart both triumphant in the opening leg of IMCA Stock Car and IMCA Hobby Stok action, respectively.

General admission tickets for Thursday’s Sprint Car Clash are just $12 for adults while children 11 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Pit passes are $30.

After a delayed start to the 2020 season, the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval is slated for 10 nights of action along with another six Sunday cards atop 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

Detailed schedule information is available at www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule.