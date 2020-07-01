The Women/Infant Care Unit at HaysMed, part of The University of Kansas Health System was recently recognized with the Daisy Team Award.

This award is presented to a team in deep appreciation of all that they do, who they are, and the incredible meaningful difference that they have made in the lives of so many people.

The team was selected from a group of blinded nominations voted on by the HaysMed Practice Committee. The Practice Committee consists of Staff and Supervisors from a variety of departments across HaysMed. Nominations are received from patients and family members, physicians, volunteers and Associates for nurses in inpatient, outpatient and clinic settings.

"This award recognizes a team that exemplifies HaysMed’s values and mission in addition to great outcomes," said Terry Siek, VP of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at HaysMed. "We are so fortunate to have a group of individuals that are role models of collaboration for the entire hospital"

The DAISY Award is a nationwide program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day. HaysMed is proud to be a DAISY Award Hospital Partner, recognizing f our nurses with this special honor every quarter.

To nominate a HaysMed nurse for the DAISY Award online, go to www.haysmed.com/daisyaward. If you have questions, you can call 785.623.2388