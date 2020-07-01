Thirty-three nonprofits in the Salina area have received funds from the Salina Area United Way’s COVID-19 relief fund.

The United Way used its remaining $105,690 to help the organizations that were affected by the coronavirus pandemic in its 10-county service area.

"Our community partners have provided direct services, on the ground, helping those affected by COVID-19," Salina Area United Way executive director Claire Mullen said in a statement. "Salina Area United Way has been a leader in raising funds so they can continue their good work. My hope is that the community is seeing a glimpse of what Salina Area United Way does for our community partners and going into this upcoming campaign we can continue to build on what we’ve started."

Salina nonprofits Volunteers of America, CAPS, DVACK, and Gopherwood Community Foundation received $5,000 grants.

Volunteers of America will use its grant to purchase essential food baskets with cleaning supplies for seniors living in low-income housing at Market Place and Salina Apartments. CAPS will purchase technology equipment to continue to provide services remotely and cleaning supplies for increased sanitation requirements that were not expected with its grant.

DVACK will assist victims of domestic violence and sexual assault with hotel vouchers, toiletries and household cleaning supplies with its grant

Salina’s CKF and Central Kansas Mental Health were given an additional $1,306 due to only being able to partially fund the original grant because of limited funds.

The North Salina Community Fund received a grant for $3,763 to help residents in Hawthrone and Lakewood low-income apartments with food only gift cards from Save-A-Lot.

People in Need of Salina received a grant for $3,740 to help purchase food and provide assistance with rent and utilities.

Area non-profits including the Downs Food Bank got a grant for $5,000, while Concordia’s Sisters of St. Joseph’s received a grant for $2,500 and the Concordia Senior Center received $500.

"Through the quick response of our staff and board, we were able to provide immediate relief quickly and effectively to those in our community most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," Salina Area United Way board president Amy Schreiner said in a statement. "We are especially grateful for the generous donations that made the SAUW COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund so successful. Our service area has remarkable donors that have shown their willingness to step up and strengthen our community during this difficult time."

The United Way also received checks from Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Great Plains Manufacturing for its COVID-19 relief fund.

During the stay-at-home order earlier this year, TPEC hosted the Stay-At-Home: Save a Live tour where tickets were sold for $10. One hundred eighty-five tickets were sold with Great Plains Manufacturing matching funds raised totaling $3,700 to SAUW’s COVID-19 relief fund.

"No one could have imagined the toll that COVID-19 would take on our communities," Mullen said. "However, our communities banded together during this time of need. It is so important to help our community partners who are serving those directly affected by the pandemic so that support services continue."

"COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on our community and the Salina Area United Way's COVID-19 Relief Fund was a much-needed emergency resource for those in need," Tony’s Pizza Events Center’s director of sales and marketing Marjorie Anderson said in a statement. "We were thrilled that Great Plains Manufacturing partnered with us to match all funds raised from ticket sales for the Stay at Home: Save a Life Tour."